Police expect to make more arrests related to Marikana killings
Six suspects appeared before the Brits Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the murders of at least nine union leaders in and around Marikana.
JOHANNESBURG – The Police Ministry says that it expects more arrests to be made in the alleged union-related murders in the North-West platinum belt.
Police say that the arrest of six men believed to be the conspirators behind the Marikana killings is a major breakthrough in an investigation that started last year.
On Sunday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the arrest of suspects from the North West and Eastern Cape.
His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says they expect that more heads will roll
“Some of these men that we’ve arrested over the weekend, others actually trace back to Dutywa in the Eastern Cape and we’re aware that we’ll be making other arrests.”
Bail proceedings are expected to begin on 21 February when the case resumes.
