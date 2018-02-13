PIC concerned by false information over R5bn Eskom loan

With no time for Brexit, Macron sets out plans to redraw EU political map
World
The PIC says Eskom asked for the bailout because it was experiencing significant liquidity problems.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) says it’s concerned that false and misleading information is being presented over its decision to provide Eskom with a short-term R5 billion loan.
The PIC says Eskom asked for the bailout because it was experiencing significant liquidity problems.
It announced the loan on behalf of the Government Employees’ Pension Fund last week.
The corporation says it expects Eskom to honour the terms of the loan, which should be settled within 30 days.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.