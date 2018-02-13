PIC concerned by false information over R5bn Eskom loan

The PIC says Eskom asked for the bailout because it was experiencing significant liquidity problems.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) says it’s concerned that false and misleading information is being presented over its decision to provide Eskom with a short-term R5 billion loan.

The PIC says Eskom asked for the bailout because it was experiencing significant liquidity problems.

It announced the loan on behalf of the Government Employees’ Pension Fund last week.

The corporation says it expects Eskom to honour the terms of the loan, which should be settled within 30 days.