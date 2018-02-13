Oudtshoorn Municipality says water contains high level of bacteria

Officials say urgent intervention is being implemented to disinfect water in the reservoirs and follow-up samples will be taken frequently.

CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality says a high level of bacteria has been recorded in the drinking water in the region.

Residents have been urged to boil their water before consuming it.

Officials say urgent intervention is being implemented to disinfect water in the reservoirs and follow-up samples will be taken frequently.

Oudtshoorn Municipal Spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe says it's not yet clear where the bacteria is coming from.

“Yesterday our water technicians said that it can be anything, it can be a little mouse or a bird or anything that fell into the water, it can be anything. But we are busy investigating as to what may have caused the bacteria.”