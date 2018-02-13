Nkandla residents sad over prospect of Zuma exit

Nkandla is a rural area where homes, unlike in the city, are far apart from each other.

NKANDLA – Residents of President Jacob Zuma’s hometown of Nkandla have told Eyewitness News that they are deeply hurt by the news of his imminent exit.

This has made it difficult to access many people who are continuing with their ordinary activities of making their way either to work or school.

#ZumaExit This #Nkandla resident says they will welcome Zuma back home with open arms. He jokingly says Zuma must return so that he can leave the ANC and join the IFP. He is an IFP member. ZN pic.twitter.com/khldi7Dn5o — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018

#ZumaExit Despite #Nkandla being an IFP run local municipality, this #IFP member Bongumusa Mthethwa says he is not happy with the manner the #ANC is handling Zuma’s exit. He says it is only a few months until 2019 and the ANC hasn’t separated the party from the Union Buildings.ZN pic.twitter.com/z0AepEYoNc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018

Eyewitness News spoke to one another resident, MaSithole, who was waiting for her early morning bus.

She didn’t have much to say other than to express her deep sense of pain at the news of Zuma’s departure.

Another resident, who did not want to be recorded, has alluded to a possible crisis within the African National Congress (ANC) as it forges ahead with removing Zuma before his term comes to an end.

There is a sentiment that with all the divisions within the ruling party, that perhaps in KwaZulu-Natal the fractures will give way to its main opposition, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), to garner even more support.

One such indication is how Zuma personally visited his hometown of Nkandla during the local government elections but still voters expressed their confidence in the IFP, which now runs the local municipality.