Nkandla residents sad over prospect of Zuma exit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
Go

Nkandla residents sad over prospect of Zuma exit

Nkandla is a rural area where homes, unlike in the city, are far apart from each other.

A view of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
A view of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
6 hours ago

NKANDLA – Residents of President Jacob Zuma’s hometown of Nkandla have told Eyewitness News that they are deeply hurt by the news of his imminent exit.

Nkandla is a rural area where homes, unlike in the city, are far apart from each other.

This has made it difficult to access many people who are continuing with their ordinary activities of making their way either to work or school.

Eyewitness News spoke to one another resident, MaSithole, who was waiting for her early morning bus.

She didn’t have much to say other than to express her deep sense of pain at the news of Zuma’s departure.

Another resident, who did not want to be recorded, has alluded to a possible crisis within the African National Congress (ANC) as it forges ahead with removing Zuma before his term comes to an end.

There is a sentiment that with all the divisions within the ruling party, that perhaps in KwaZulu-Natal the fractures will give way to its main opposition, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), to garner even more support.

One such indication is how Zuma personally visited his hometown of Nkandla during the local government elections but still voters expressed their confidence in the IFP, which now runs the local municipality.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA