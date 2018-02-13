Nkandla residents disagree with ANC’s push for early Zuma exit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
Go

Nkandla residents disagree with ANC’s push for early Zuma exit

The gloomy, overcast weather here in Nkandla is perhaps a reflection of how residents feel about Zuma leaving the top post within the coming hours.

President Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: EWN.
President Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: EWN.
5 hours ago

NKANDLA, KwaZulu-Natal – Residents in President Jacob Zuma’s hometown of Nkandla disagree with the African National Congress (ANC)’s push to remove Zuma from office before 2019.

The gloomy, overcast weather in Nkandla is perhaps a reflection of how residents feel about Zuma leaving the top post within the coming hours.

Bongumusa Mthethwa, who is a card-carrying Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member, says that he believes that the ANC has blurred the lines between its role as a ruling party and Zuma’s position as head of state

Local Nkandla businessman Michael Bhengu says that the concerns around Zuma’s image during the 2019 campaign trail make no sense because was never going to be the face of the party as he’s no longer party president.

Another IFP supporter here says they’ll welcome Zuma back with open arms, jokingly saying: "Msholozi can become IFP president and defeat the ANC for good".

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA