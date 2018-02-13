Nkandla residents disagree with ANC’s push for early Zuma exit
The gloomy, overcast weather here in Nkandla is perhaps a reflection of how residents feel about Zuma leaving the top post within the coming hours.
NKANDLA, KwaZulu-Natal – Residents in President Jacob Zuma’s hometown of Nkandla disagree with the African National Congress (ANC)’s push to remove Zuma from office before 2019.
The gloomy, overcast weather in Nkandla is perhaps a reflection of how residents feel about Zuma leaving the top post within the coming hours.
Bongumusa Mthethwa, who is a card-carrying Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member, says that he believes that the ANC has blurred the lines between its role as a ruling party and Zuma’s position as head of state
#ZumaExit Despite #Nkandla being an IFP run local municipality, this #IFP member Bongumusa Mthethwa says he is not happy with the manner the #ANC is handling Zuma’s exit. He says it is only a few months until 2019 and the ANC hasn’t separated the party from the Union Buildings.ZN pic.twitter.com/z0AepEYoNc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
Local Nkandla businessman Michael Bhengu says that the concerns around Zuma’s image during the 2019 campaign trail make no sense because was never going to be the face of the party as he’s no longer party president.
#ZumaExit Michael Bhengu ,an ANC member in #Nkandla who owns a shisanyama down the road from Zuma’s homestead, says the ANC NEC must not allow its agenda to be dictated to by the opposition. He’s also against Zuma leaving before his term officially ends. ZN pic.twitter.com/npciwfsTdr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
Another IFP supporter here says they’ll welcome Zuma back with open arms, jokingly saying: "Msholozi can become IFP president and defeat the ANC for good".
#ZumaExit This #Nkandla resident says they will welcome Zuma back home with open arms. He jokingly says Zuma must return so that he can leave the ANC and join the IFP. He is an IFP member. ZN pic.twitter.com/khldi7Dn5o— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
More in Local
-
Accused in Parkwood mass shooting given four life sentences
-
Mbeki Foundation: Zuma recall long overdue
-
Opposition parties, alliance partners respond to Zuma recall
-
[WATCH] ANC NEC recalls President Zuma
-
Defence: DA manipulating rules of council to remove de Lille
-
Prasa to reopen CT central line, beef up safety
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.