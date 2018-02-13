Nkandla residents disagree with ANC’s push for early Zuma exit

The gloomy, overcast weather here in Nkandla is perhaps a reflection of how residents feel about Zuma leaving the top post within the coming hours.

NKANDLA, KwaZulu-Natal – Residents in President Jacob Zuma’s hometown of Nkandla disagree with the African National Congress (ANC)’s push to remove Zuma from office before 2019.

The gloomy, overcast weather in Nkandla is perhaps a reflection of how residents feel about Zuma leaving the top post within the coming hours.

Bongumusa Mthethwa, who is a card-carrying Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member, says that he believes that the ANC has blurred the lines between its role as a ruling party and Zuma’s position as head of state

#ZumaExit Despite #Nkandla being an IFP run local municipality, this #IFP member Bongumusa Mthethwa says he is not happy with the manner the #ANC is handling Zuma’s exit. He says it is only a few months until 2019 and the ANC hasn’t separated the party from the Union Buildings.ZN pic.twitter.com/z0AepEYoNc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018

Local Nkandla businessman Michael Bhengu says that the concerns around Zuma’s image during the 2019 campaign trail make no sense because was never going to be the face of the party as he’s no longer party president.

#ZumaExit Michael Bhengu ,an ANC member in #Nkandla who owns a shisanyama down the road from Zuma’s homestead, says the ANC NEC must not allow its agenda to be dictated to by the opposition. He’s also against Zuma leaving before his term officially ends. ZN pic.twitter.com/npciwfsTdr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018

Another IFP supporter here says they’ll welcome Zuma back with open arms, jokingly saying: "Msholozi can become IFP president and defeat the ANC for good".