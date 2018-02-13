Mkhwebane orders president to act against Van Rooyen for lying to Parly

Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Van Rooyen misled Parliament about past visits to the Gupta's Saxonwold residence.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector has ordered the president to take remedial action against Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen within 30 days.

In 2016, Van Rooyen denied media reports that he had visited the house in response to parliamentary questions from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

But Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found the DA's complaint to be substantiated and that Van Rooyen has violated the Executive Ethics Code and the Constitution.

In his response to the Public Protector, Minister Des van Rooyen said that he met the Gupta family in his capacity as treasurer-general of the ANC's Veterans' Association in December 2015, just days before his short-lived appointment as finance minister.

He also told Mkhwebane that his cellphone records which indicate his presence in the Saxonwold area, could not be used as evidence, because at the time of her investigation, the State of Capture report was under judicial review.

The DA's Kevin Mileham wants Parliament to establish a formal inquiry into the extent of state capture in Van Rooyen's department.

"We are hopeful that this will set an example to other ministers that they must be truthful in their responses and they must respond fully and accurately when questioned."

At a portfolio committee meeting last week, Van Rooyen also denied any association with the Gupta family and their associates.