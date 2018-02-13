Miner dies at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein operations

It’s understood that the man was clearing a blocked ore pass when he was fatally injured on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG – A mine worker has died at Sibanye-Stillwater's Driefontein operations near Carletonville.

It’s understood that the man was clearing a blocked ore pass when he was fatally injured on Monday night.

An investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause of his death.

Last week, two miners died at the mine's Kloof operation on the West Rand following a nearby seismic event.

And a week before that, over 1,000 miners had to be freed from the mining company's Beatrix operation in the Free State due to a power cut following heavy rains.