Metrorail CT's central line service to be restored next week

CAPE TOWN - The central line will be up and running by next week.

The line has been paralysed for five weeks.

The Passenger Rail Agency has reiterated that safety and security plans are being beefed up.

Cape Town's train services are in disarray and the central line has been paralysed for five weeks.

Technology will be brought on track to help combat rail crime.

Prasa executive Cromet Molepo says: “We’ll have armoured vehicles which will protect the area 24/7. We will also have drones at night. To thieves we say, ‘Your days are numbered.’ ”

