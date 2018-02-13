Mbete given ultimatum to respond to opposition's no confidence motion in Zuma
Opposition parties want the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) motion of no confidence President Jacob Zuma to be scheduled for this week.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have given National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete until 10am on Tuesday to respond to an ultimatum.
They want the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma to be scheduled for this week.
At the same sitting they will move for the National Assembly to be dissolved in terms of Section 50 of the Constitution, which if it passes, will trigger early elections.
The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi explains: “When we pass a motion of no confidence, Zuma and the executive falls.
Section 91 D will kick in. Baleka Mbete acts, then we pass the second resolution, which is the dissolution of Parliament, according to section 50. Section 49 kicks in and she will act for 90 days towards a general election. A new president will only be elected by a new Parliament.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
Mbeki Foundation: Zuma recall long overdue
-
Opposition parties, alliance partners respond to Zuma recall
-
[WATCH] ANC NEC recalls President Zuma
-
Defence: DA manipulating rules of council to remove de Lille
-
SA reacts to Zuma's recall: 'It's not worth the paper it's printed on'
-
[ALERT] Gauteng state of the province address postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.