Mbete given ultimatum to respond to opposition's no confidence motion in Zuma

Opposition parties want the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) motion of no confidence President Jacob Zuma to be scheduled for this week.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have given National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete until 10am on Tuesday to respond to an ultimatum.

They want the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma to be scheduled for this week.

At the same sitting they will move for the National Assembly to be dissolved in terms of Section 50 of the Constitution, which if it passes, will trigger early elections.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi explains: “When we pass a motion of no confidence, Zuma and the executive falls.

Section 91 D will kick in. Baleka Mbete acts, then we pass the second resolution, which is the dissolution of Parliament, according to section 50. Section 49 kicks in and she will act for 90 days towards a general election. A new president will only be elected by a new Parliament.”

