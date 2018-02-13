Maimane: It’s time for fresh CT leadership to restore public confidence

DA leader Mmusi Maimane addressed issues regarding Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille during a briefing on the outcomes of the party's federal council meeting on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says that it is now time for new leadership in Cape Town to restore public confidence.

Maimane addressed issues regarding Mayor Patricia de Lille during a briefing on the outcomes of the DA's federal council meeting on Monday.

“Whilst the situation is unprecedented and painful to all the DA, we hold a view that it is time now that we look at the fresh leadership in the city to take the caucus forward and to restore faith in the public, in what has been the crown jewel of the DA government until recently.”

De Lille will on Tuesday seek the Western Cape High Court to rule that a motion of no confidence in her leadership scheduled for debate on Thursday be carried out in the form of a secret ballot.