[LISTEN] CT must dispense with Day Zero until after winter rains - expert

CapeTalk | Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist at the University of Cape Town, talks about the possibility of winter rainfall which can help ease the drought in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape's dam levels have dropped to 24.9%. This time last year, dam levels were at 34.7%.

Dr Peter Johnson says that lack of rainfall in the province has led to panic, leaving many people stranded and under severe stress after water rationing.



The province's Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell reiterated that officials continue to manage the water crisis to avoid a situation where Cape Town's water reserves run out.