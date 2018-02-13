Lamoer corruption trial resumes today

Businessman Salim Dawjee is the latest to admit guilt to 10 charges in the High Court yesterday.

CAPE TOWN - The corruption trial involving former Western Cape police chief Arno Lamoer resumes on Tuesday after he and several of his co-accused pleaded guilty.

Businessman Salim Dawjee is the latest to admit guilt to 10 charges in the High Court on Monday.

The ex-police commissioner and two other former officers changed their pleas last week.

In his plea statement, Dawjee admits that he realised he’d get special treatment if he made payments to the former police officers.

Dawjee gave Lamoer and his family more than R60,000 between 2011 and 2013.

He gave Lamoer’s daughter R20,000 when she got married in 2011, more than R3,000 towards holiday accommodation and more than R10,000 for car hire.

The 53-year-old businessman also admits to having given officers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender gratifications over a period of years.

Their co-accused, Sharon Govender, maintains her innocence and has not changed her plea.

The State has requested that she be tried separately.

The court has rejected the request.

