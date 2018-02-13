Judgment reserved in de Lille's bid for secret ballot in confidence motion

Patricia de Lille brought the action because she feared council members will be intimated by DA structures when the party’s motion is debated.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has reserved judgment in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s application to force a secret ballot in a vote of no confidence in her.

De Lille brought the action because she feared council members will be intimated by Democratic Alliance (DA) structures when the party’s motion is debated on Thursday.

The mayor says she’s willing to step down if that is the wish of the city caucus.

“I want to make sure that when councillors exercise their rights to vote, they do so without fear of intimidation because there’s been a lot of intimidation.”

Her lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu says whether his client loses or retains her job is a matter of great importance.

Mpofu says this matter is the political equivalent of the death sentence as it pertains to the mayor’s future.

The DA on Monday said changing the city’s leadership will renew the public’s faith in the metro’s administration.

The matter will be back in court at 2 pm on Wednesday.