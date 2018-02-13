Institute for Accountability raises red flags about state capture commission

It says putting the 'captured' Michael Masutha in charge of the purse strings of the state capture commission is tantamount to putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.

JOHANNESBURG - The Institute for Accountability has raised several red flags about the regulations relating to the state capture commission published in the government gazette.

The institute says putting the "captured" Minister of Justice Michael Masutha in charge of the purse strings of the state capture commission is tantamount to putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.

The institute also says there are two provisions in the regulations that require careful scrutiny and possibly urgent revision.

It adds that these provisions may be seen as a trap designed not to expose but to free those involved from criminal prosecutions.

President Jacob Zuma announced last month that he has appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to lead the commission.

The inquiry will primarily look into the evidence of influence by the Guptas over state institutions and officials as uncovered by the Public Protector.

The Justice Department last week published the state capture commission of inquiry regulations which will pave the way for the commission to be formally constituted and start its work.