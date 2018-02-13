Popular Topics
Heavy traffic on M2 after truck loses ‘load of gold’

Motorists have reported seeing people picking up specks of the substance near the Cleveland offramp.

Motorists are seen near the Cleveland offramp searching for what they believe is gold. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
Motorists are seen near the Cleveland offramp searching for what they believe is gold. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Metro Police have confirmed traffic on the M2 has been heavily affected by a truck that lost a load of what many say is gold.

Motorists have reported seeing people picking up specks of the substance near the Cleveland offramp.

The JMPD says the truck has since been moved but traffic is still backed up as a result of the ongoing search for the alleged gold.

JMPD officer are monitoring traffic on the M2, however, they say they cannot confirm that the substance is in fact gold.

The JMPD’s Edna Mamonyane says traffic is backed up between the Cleveland and Joe Slovo offramps.

“The truck seems to have lost its load. People have been seen at the scene of the accident looking for what they believe is gold.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

