Heavy traffic on M2 after truck loses ‘load of gold’

Motorists have reported seeing people picking up specks of the substance near the Cleveland offramp.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Metro Police have confirmed traffic on the M2 has been heavily affected by a truck that lost a load of what many say is gold.

The JMPD says the truck has since been moved but traffic is still backed up as a result of the ongoing search for the alleged gold.

A truck has shed a load with what appears to be pieces of gold according to eyewitnesses on the M2 East near the Denver exit – if you are nearby please send us pictures on Whatsapp on 079 947 7020 - heavy traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/6ZFazkaCjO — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) February 13, 2018

JMPD officer are monitoring traffic on the M2, however, they say they cannot confirm that the substance is in fact gold.

The JMPD’s Edna Mamonyane says traffic is backed up between the Cleveland and Joe Slovo offramps.

“The truck seems to have lost its load. People have been seen at the scene of the accident looking for what they believe is gold.”

[WATCH] #HighwayGold Passersby on the M2 search continue the search after a truck that lost a load of what is believed to be gold. IH pic.twitter.com/i05wfASF5u — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)