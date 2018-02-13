Heavy traffic on M2 after truck loses ‘load of gold’
Motorists have reported seeing people picking up specks of the substance near the Cleveland offramp.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Metro Police have confirmed traffic on the M2 has been heavily affected by a truck that lost a load of what many say is gold.
Motorists have reported seeing people picking up specks of the substance near the Cleveland offramp.
The JMPD says the truck has since been moved but traffic is still backed up as a result of the ongoing search for the alleged gold.
A truck has shed a load with what appears to be pieces of gold according to eyewitnesses on the M2 East near the Denver exit – if you are nearby please send us pictures on Whatsapp on 079 947 7020 - heavy traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/6ZFazkaCjO— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) February 13, 2018
JMPD officer are monitoring traffic on the M2, however, they say they cannot confirm that the substance is in fact gold.
The JMPD’s Edna Mamonyane says traffic is backed up between the Cleveland and Joe Slovo offramps.
“The truck seems to have lost its load. People have been seen at the scene of the accident looking for what they believe is gold.”
[WATCH] #HighwayGold Passersby on the M2 search continue the search after a truck that lost a load of what is believed to be gold. IH pic.twitter.com/i05wfASF5u— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Powerball Results: Tuesday 13 February 2018
-
Transformation RSA to challenge Zuma recall in ConCourt
-
Institute for Accountability raises red flags about state capture commission
-
ANC expecting Zuma’s response over recall on Wednesday
-
Sitole reveals new crime fighting strategy
-
[WATCH] Opposition parties & commentators weigh in on Zuma recall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.