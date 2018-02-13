[UPDATE] Magashule, Duarte deliver ANC recall letter to Zuma
Two vehicles, bearing Free State number plates and believed to be transporting Ace Magashule, arrived at the president's residence this morning.
PRETORIA - It's understood that African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte have personally delivered the party’s recall letter to President Jacob Zuma at his official residence in Pretoria.
The national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which lasted until early on Tuesday morning, saw both supporters and critics of the president state their cases for and against his removal.
Zuma's fate was decided after a confusing few days, characterised by back and forth statements from the ANC and the Presidency, which had to defend itself against unconfirmed reports around his proposed ousting.
The vehicles transporting Magashule and Duarte left the president's residence about 30 minutes ago, after spending about an hour there.
It’s understood that the pair have personally delivered a letter to President Zuma, conveying the ANC NEC’s decision to recall him.
#ZumaExit two vehicles with Free State number plates, believed to be transporting ANC SG Ace Magashule, have arrived at President Zuma’s residence in Pretoria. BB pic.twitter.com/zRusvXyrAF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
Magashule and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met with the president at his home on Monday night before returning to the NEC meeting in Irene.
That meeting adjourned at about 3am this morning.
Meanwhile, the party says that it is in the process of informing its various structures of the decision taken in respect of Zuma.
A public announcement is expected at about 2pm this afternoon.
JUST IN #ZumaExit Magashule and Duarte have left President Zuma’s residence in Pretoria. BB pic.twitter.com/ZBPSo1Kz9C— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
