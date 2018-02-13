Popular Topics
Government postpones Cabinet meeting

The government confirmed the postponement in a short statement but has not given any reasons for the decision or a new date.

Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The government has announced it’s postponed the Cabinet meeting scheduled for 14 February.

Its confirmed the postponement in a short statement but has not given any reasons for the decision or a new date.

Earlier on Wednesday, the African National Congress (ANC) announced it had called a special meeting of its parliamentary caucus for Wednesday.

Chief whips routinely meet on a Wednesday.

Eyewitness News understands that their meeting has been brought forward to accommodate the meeting of the ANC’s caucus.

The spokesperson in the office of the ANC’s chief whip, Nonceba Mhlauli, has confirmed to EWN that the party’s caucus will have a special meeting at 10 am on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.

Timeline

