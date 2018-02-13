[ALERT] Gauteng state of the province address postponed

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature says that the 2018 State of the Province Address has been postponed until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) has announced that the 2018 State of the Province Address (Sopa) has been postponed until further notice.

"The GPL deeply regrets any inconveniences caused and will inform you once a decision has been taken regarding the new date."

The address was due to take place on 19 February.

