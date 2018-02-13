Four critically injured in Centurion crash

Zuma recall launches SA back into world headlines
Details are still sketchy at this stage but it appears there are number of injuries.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people are in a critical condition following a crash in Centurion involving a taxi and an SUV.
Ten others have been treated on the scene along the R114 this morning.
The exact details of the crash are still sketchy at this stage.
Traffic has already been affected.
[UPDATE] - Fourteen injured in taxi collision on the R114 in Mnandi. Four critically injured. @AirAngels4 @ewnupdates @eNCA @JacaNews @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves pic.twitter.com/VCgQf0YmPS— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) February 13, 2018
