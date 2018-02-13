EFF calls on opposition, ANC to support motion against 'self-obsessed' Zuma

The EFF insists it will continue to push for the motion to be debated this week, despite the ANC’s decision to formally recall Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on all political parties including the African National Congress (ANC) to support its motion of no confidence, saying President Jacob Zuma is too “self-obsessed” to do the right thing and resign.

The party set Speaker Baleka Mbete an ultimatum of 1 pm on Tuesday, to bring forward its motion of no confidence

It insists it will continue to push for the motion to be debated this week, despite the ANC’s decision to formally recall Zuma.

The EFF says the recall of President Jacob Zuma is long overdue but the party is not optimistic that Zuma will heed the call and resign.

The party’s chief whip Floyd Shivambu says it’s time for opposition parties to stand together to ensure Zuma goes.

“Parliament has to move in to get rid of him. He thinks that everything is about him. He’s self-obsessed and we’ve been telling the ANC that this person is obsessed with himself. He’s not here for the interest of the country. They must hand him over to the motion that is led by the EFF and then we will cut his head.”

Shivambu says if Mbete does not agree to move their motion of no confidence forward, they will definitely go to court.

#ZumaRecall EFF's Floyd Shivambu says the recall of President JZ is long overdue and should have happened 4 years ago. BM pic.twitter.com/BW08pQ8EX0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018

POSSIBLE SPLIT?

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule said when Zuma was informed of the NEC’s decision to recall him, he said to the party leaders: “You know I’m a disciplined member of the ANC. I don’t believe that the NEC has a right to take any decision. I’m just persuading the NEC to take into consideration the time in which we are in… there are many challenges for the ANC. Therefore, we should find a way of resolving these matters amicably.”

There are possible implications for this NEC decision, including the possibility of a split.

But Magashule says he doesn’t know if this will be the case.

“I don’t know whether the ANC will split, but we are leaders… we belong to branches and we appeal to our structures to understand that the NEC has taken decisions.”

John Steenhuisen of the DA feels the ANC should stop dilly dallying, and have parliament to bring forward a vote of no confidence in President JZ. BM #ZumaRecall # pic.twitter.com/Hlmt2QSKjY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018