EC Education Dept hopes to resolve teacher appointment row soon

The group demonstrated at Sandisulwazi Secondary School on Monday, demanding an educator be hired to teach their kids in Afrikaans.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Education Department says it is attending to a situation at Paterson high school after a group of community members protested, calling for an Afrikaans teacher to be appointed at the school.

The group demonstrated at Sandisulwazi Secondary School on Monday demanding that an educator be hired to teach their kids in Afrikaans.

The school has just over 300 pupils of whom 65 are Afrikaans speaking.

The department's Mali Mtima says that they are aware of the problem and are hoping to resolve it soon.

“We’re really trying our utmost best. There are candidates that have been approached, we’re shortlisting them and we hope that before anytime soon we’d be appointing that educator.”

