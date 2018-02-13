Popular Topics
Defence: State's evidence supports Van Breda's version of events

The defence is presenting its closing arguments on Tuesday after the prosecution wrapped up on Monday.

Murder accused Henri van Breda in the Western Cape High Court on 12 February 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Murder accused Henri van Breda’ s legal team has argued that the State has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defence is presenting its closing arguments on Tuesday after the prosecution wrapped up on Monday.

The State has argued that the circumstantial evidence against Van Breda is enough to prove his version was fabricated and that he’s the one who attacked his family, not an intruder.

Advocate Pieter Botha has argued that the State has not brought any eyewitnesses or direct evidence to implicate Van Breda.

Botha says the prosecution’s entire case hinges on circumstantial evidence and is of poor quality.

He argues that the two factors they’ve based their entire case on is that no one else could’ve possibly committed the crimes and that Van Breda’s version where he implicates intruders is not “reasonably” true.

Botha further argues that the accused has been a good witness whose version has remained consistent throughout his trial. He adds that in most instances the State’s circumstantial evidence has supported Van Breda’s version instead of their own.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

