Defence: DA manipulating rules of council to remove de Lille

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is asking the court to ensure a vote of no confidence in her is conducted via secret ballot.

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and Advocate Dali Mpofu arriving in the Western Cape Hight Court. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter.
City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and Advocate Dali Mpofu arriving in the Western Cape Hight Court. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has argued in court the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to manipulate the rules of the council to boot her out.

De Lille is asking the court to ensure a vote of no confidence in her is conducted via secret ballot.

The Cape Town Council will debate the motion brought by the DA on Thursday.

The public gallery is packed with de Lille’s supporters wearing T-shirts with the slogan “KeepMayorDeLille”.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters, is representing the City of Cape Town mayor.

He’s argued the only vote that will be “free” is a secret vote.

Mpofu has labelled the DA’s motion a sham, saying they want to get rid of her by manipulating the rules of council.

He says party bosses want to distance themselves from her removal, by doing it on council level through a motion of no confidence.

The DA says it does not have a personal vendetta against de Lille but is pursuing her removal because of misconduct.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

