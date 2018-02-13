Defence: DA manipulating rules of council to remove de Lille
City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is asking the court to ensure a vote of no confidence in her is conducted via secret ballot.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has argued in court the Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to manipulate the rules of the council to boot her out.
De Lille is asking the court to ensure a vote of no confidence in her is conducted via secret ballot.
The Cape Town Council will debate the motion brought by the DA on Thursday.
The public gallery is packed with de Lille’s supporters wearing T-shirts with the slogan “KeepMayorDeLille”.
#DeLille An urgent application, for the vote of no confidence in her to take place in the form of a secret ballot, is being heard in court today @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/M7a6FBbz7f— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
Advocate Dali Mpofu, a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters, is representing the City of Cape Town mayor.
He’s argued the only vote that will be “free” is a secret vote.
Mpofu has labelled the DA’s motion a sham, saying they want to get rid of her by manipulating the rules of council.
He says party bosses want to distance themselves from her removal, by doing it on council level through a motion of no confidence.
The DA says it does not have a personal vendetta against de Lille but is pursuing her removal because of misconduct.
#DeLille Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille, joined by Advocate Dali Mpofu, arrived at the Western Cape High Court @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/TaOqtoLeMB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
