DA: Five of 62 missing Esidimeni patients located

The party says three of the patients were found at the Mosego Home in Krugersdorp which was ordered to shut down by the Health Ombudsman.

Life Esidimeni Waverley Care Centre Hospital in Boksburg. Picture: EWN.
Life Esidimeni Waverley Care Centre Hospital in Boksburg. Picture: EWN.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says five of the 62 missing Life Esidimeni patients have been located.

The party says three of the patients were found at the Mosego Home in Krugersdorp which was ordered to shut down by the Health Ombudsman after the deaths of seven patients there.

It says another patient was discharged from the home in October 2017, while the other one was reported dead.

The DA says the patients were found by the police after it opened cases of missing persons last week.

Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said: “I’m very distressed that three Esidimeni patients are still at this NGO, where seven patients died. I’ve written to the MEC for health requesting their immediate removal.”

More than 140 psychiatric patients died when the Gauteng Health Department moved them to illegal NGOs in 2016.

Timeline

