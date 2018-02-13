Cosatu: Zuma must go now, he can’t hold SA hostage

The party's alliance partners have been calling for the president's head for some time now and Cosatu has this morning warned that Zuma cannot hold on to power.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has cautioned President Jacob Zuma against acting like he's bigger than the African National Congress (ANC), warning that he can't keep South Africa hostage.

Eyewitness News understands that Zuma has refused to resign, leading to the ANC NEC deciding to recall him.

The ANC is set to hold a briefing at Luthuli House at 2pm on Tuesday to give details around its meeting which continued until the early hours of this morning.

Spokesperson Bheki Ntshalintshali says: “We don’t have time, this thing must happen as quickly as possible. The State of the Nation Address has been postponed, now we’re moving to the dates of the budget speech. He can’t keep the country hostage.”

There's also been reaction from the some of the ANC's veterans.

ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang says there is a sense of jubilation in the ruling party after the NEC concluded this morning that Zuma must go.

But Msimang says a decision was made to give Zuma 48 hours to make a decision on whether he will resign on his own or be removed.

“Why the rush? This must be done with a dignified way."

With word that Zuma is refusing to resign, another ANC veteran reverent Frank Chikane says that unlike former president Thabo Mbeki, who resigned after the ANC took a decision to recall him in 2008, Zuma might be clinging on to power.

“The longer he stays, the more pain he is causing to himself, the ANC and the country.”

If Zuma refuses to resign, there are only two options left to remove him - through a motion of no confidence in Parliament or an impeachment, both of which could be seen as a long, drawn-out embarrassing time for Zuma.