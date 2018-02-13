Business as usual at Zuma's official residence following ANC resolution

The ANC is expected to invoke section 12.2.21.2 of its constitution, which deals with the recall of the president.

PRETORIA - There's been no word from the Presidency in light of recent developments surrounding President Jacob Zuma.

While Zuma’s days in office appear to be numbered, there is little activity at his residence in Pretoria.

Zuma has been living on borrowed time since Cyril Ramaphosa, a union leader once tipped as Mandela’s pick to take over the reins, was elected as head of the 106-year-old ANC in December, narrowly defeating Zuma’s preferred candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

It appears to be business as usual at Zuma’s official residence in Pretoria, but it’s unclear for how much longer he can call this home.

On Monday night, ANC president Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule arrived to discuss the outcome of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Shortly before midnight, the SABC state broadcaster said that Zuma had been told in person by Ramaphosa that he had 48 hours to resign. A senior party source later told Reuters Zuma had made it clear that he was going nowhere.

“Cyril went to speak with him,” the source said, adding that when Ramaphosa returned to the ANC meeting in a Pretoria hotel, the discussions were “tense and difficult”.

It’s understood they informed the president that the NEC had resolved to recall him.

The party will announce the outcome of the meeting at a briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after Zuma's wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma posted comments on Instagram suggesting that Zuma, who has challenged and defied attempts by the ANC and courts to rein him in, was prepared to fight and believed he was the victim of a Western conspiracy.

“He will finish what he started because he does not take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean,” she said.

South Africa’s economy, the most sophisticated on the continent, has stagnated under Zuma’s nine-year tenure, with banks and mining firms reluctant to invest because of policy uncertainty and rampant corruption.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

