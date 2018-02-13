ZumaExit: Zuma must go! ANC resolves to recall JZ

Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, the ANC has resolved to recall Jacob Zuma as state President.

JOHANNESBURG - Following a lengthy special meeting lasting almost thirteen hours, the African National Congress's National Executive Committee (NEC) has decided to recall Jacob Zuma from the Union Buildings.

The party's NEC members started their meeting in Irene at 2pm on Monday afternoon, following days of negotiations between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma.

A special NEC meeting called for last week was called off shortly after an announcement by the speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, that the State of the Nation Address - meant to take place last Thursday - was going to be postponed to an undetermined date.

Eyewitness News understands that when Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule went to tell Zuma that the NEC wants him to resign or face being recalled, he told them to “do what they want to do”.

The NEC then deliberated further until it decided to recall him.

Sources in the NEC have told EWN that Zuma asked to stay for the next few months to attend an African Union meeting and the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit.

They say the party’s leaders have decided that Ramaphosa must be sworn in as President.

The ANC will now invoke section 12.2.21.2 of its constitution, which deals with the recall of the president and inform Zuma of this decision.

It's unclear when the party will make a formal announcement.

This is a developing story. Mor information to follow. Stay with EWN.