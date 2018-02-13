#ZumaExit: Zuma must go! ANC resolves to recall JZ
Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, the ANC has resolved to recall Jacob Zuma as state President.
JOHANNESBURG - Following a lengthy special meeting lasting almost thirteen hours, the African National Congress's National Executive Committee (NEC) has decided to recall Jacob Zuma from the Union Buildings.
The party's NEC members started their meeting in Irene at 2pm on Monday afternoon, following days of negotiations between ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma.
A special NEC meeting called for last week was called off shortly after an announcement by the speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, that the State of the Nation Address - meant to take place last Thursday - was going to be postponed to an undetermined date.
NEC Meeting is done.they are leaving. #ZumaExit CM pic.twitter.com/DWan1Oow4t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
Eyewitness News understands that when Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule went to tell Zuma that the NEC wants him to resign or face being recalled, he told them to “do what they want to do”.
The NEC then deliberated further until it decided to recall him.
Sources in the NEC have told EWN that Zuma asked to stay for the next few months to attend an African Union meeting and the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit.
They say the party’s leaders have decided that Ramaphosa must be sworn in as President.
The ANC will now invoke section 12.2.21.2 of its constitution, which deals with the recall of the president and inform Zuma of this decision.
It's unclear when the party will make a formal announcement.
This is a developing story. Mor information to follow. Stay with EWN.
More in Politics
-
'Push Zuma no confidence motion forward or we go to court'
-
ANC NEC still locked in meeting over Zuma fate
-
#RandReport: Rand volatile as Zuma exit talks drag on, stocks recover
-
Mkhwebane: Van Rooyen lied about not visiting Gupta home since taking office
-
Opposition parties want to dissolve Parliament. Here's their how-to guide
-
Nkandla residents 'saddened' at prospect of Zuma being removed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.