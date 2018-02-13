ANC expecting Zuma’s response over recall on Wednesday
ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule says the NEC reached the decision after lengthy talks, but not because Jacob Zuma has done anything wrong.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it expects President Jacob Zuma to respond to the national executive committee’s (NEC) decision to recall him on Wednesday and there’s no plan to proceed with a motion of no confidence against him.
“We [the organisation] did not take this decision because Comrade Zuma has done anything wrong. We’re a political organisation… and still a liberation movement.”
WATCH: #ZumaExit: ANC on the motion of no confidence
Magashule made it clear that impeachment or a motion of no confidence is not on the cards.
“There’s a resolution that officials must keep interacting with the president. The ANC, for now, has not put any motions of no confidence.”
While the NEC did not give President Zuma a deadline to respond the decision to recall him, Magashule indicated that the party is certain that he will do so on Wednesday.
Magashule also says they’ve treated Zuma with respect as there was no need to humiliate him.
The only sticking point was when exactly Zuma would step down.
#ZumaExit Magashule says this is the year of renewal, unity and jobs as they said in the January 8 statement.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
