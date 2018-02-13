[ALERT] EFF extends Mbete's deadline to respond to no confidence motion request
The Economic Freedom Fighters threatened court action against National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete over their demands.
CAPE TOWN – The EFF has extended its deadline to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to respond to their demand to bring forward a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.
She’s been given until 1pm on Tuesday to do, or face legal action from the party.
The EFF had earlier given her until 10am to respond to their request, but Mbete says she needs more time to consult.
As pressure mounts on the ANC to remove President Jacob Zuma from office, opposition parties have been adding to the offensive demanding A motion of no confidence be brought forward.
Speaker Baleka Mbete last week set 22 February as the date for the EFF’s motion to be debated, but the party wants it to happen this week.
In a tweet posted at 10am, the EFF says it will give Mbete more time to respond to their demands, after she informed the party that she needs more time to consult ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu and the leader of government business, Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Speaker of National Assembly has responded to EFF saying she needs to consult Majority Party Chief Whip & Leader of Government Business; this she can only do so today. EFF has thus extended the deadline to 13h00 for Court action on Motion of No Confidence scheduling this week— EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 13, 2018
Mbete says she can only do this today.
Meanwhile, her office says reports that the State of the Nation Address will be scheduled for Monday, is at this time, only speculation.
