Accused in Parkwood mass shooting given four life sentences

Anthony Williams and Lyle Lamohr have been handed four life sentences and another 12 years behind bars for killing four people in a flat in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - Harsh punishment in the Parkwood shooting rampage murders has been described as a victory.

The deceased were three men and a woman between the ages of 19 and 30.

Community leader Philip Bam says the sentencing is a victory for the community.

“It’s great to know that the criminal justice system, although it takes long, it does work in the best interest of the community ultimately, and the sentence sends out a very good, clear message to violent people in our area.”

The Western Cape High Court has found the killers failed to show remorse.

At the time of the shooting, community members told Eyewitness News one of the victims was killed because he was dating an ex-girlfriend of one of the killers.

It's understood the others were shot dead because they were witnesses.