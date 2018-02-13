Accused in Parkwood mass shooting given four life sentences
Anthony Williams and Lyle Lamohr have been handed four life sentences and another 12 years behind bars for killing four people in a flat in 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Harsh punishment in the Parkwood shooting rampage murders has been described as a victory.
Anthony Williams and Lyle Lamohr have been handed four life sentences and another 12 years behind bars for killing four people in a flat in 2015.
The deceased were three men and a woman between the ages of 19 and 30.
Community leader Philip Bam says the sentencing is a victory for the community.
“It’s great to know that the criminal justice system, although it takes long, it does work in the best interest of the community ultimately, and the sentence sends out a very good, clear message to violent people in our area.”
The Western Cape High Court has found the killers failed to show remorse.
At the time of the shooting, community members told Eyewitness News one of the victims was killed because he was dating an ex-girlfriend of one of the killers.
It's understood the others were shot dead because they were witnesses.
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.