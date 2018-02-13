Abrahams sets deadline for recommendations in Zuma case
NPA head Shaun Abrahams informed Jacob Zuma that docket and evidence have been retrieved and that all witnesses are available to testify.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has given the team handling the case against President Jacob Zuma until next Friday to advise him on whether or not to proceed with the case.
Zuma submitted fresh representations to Abrahams last month, just hours before the deadline lapsed.
The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision by then NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe to withdraw the fraud and corruption case against Zuma.
The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says Abrahams is consulting with the team appointed to handle President Zuma’s case.
“The NDPP requested the team busy with the President Zuma matter to give him their recommendations on 23 February 2018. After he has received the recommendations, then he will be in a position to advise the nation on a way forward.”
Abrahams informed Zuma last year that the docket and evidence have been retrieved, and that all witnesses have indicated their availability to testify in the case.
The NPA has indicated that the prosecutions boss intends announcing his decision soon after receiving the recommendation.
More in Politics
-
Transformation RSA to challenge Zuma recall in ConCourt
-
ANC expecting Zuma’s response over recall on Wednesday
-
[WATCH] Opposition parties & commentators weigh in on Zuma recall
-
Judgment reserved in de Lille's bid for secret ballot in confidence motion
-
Accept defeat & resign or defy the ANC... What will Zuma do?
-
#RandReport: Rand slides after ANC says no deadline for Zuma exit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.