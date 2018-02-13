Abrahams sets deadline for recommendations in Zuma case

NPA head Shaun Abrahams informed Jacob Zuma that docket and evidence have been retrieved and that all witnesses are available to testify.

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has given the team handling the case against President Jacob Zuma until next Friday to advise him on whether or not to proceed with the case.

Zuma submitted fresh representations to Abrahams last month, just hours before the deadline lapsed.

The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision by then NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe to withdraw the fraud and corruption case against Zuma.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says Abrahams is consulting with the team appointed to handle President Zuma’s case.

“The NDPP requested the team busy with the President Zuma matter to give him their recommendations on 23 February 2018. After he has received the recommendations, then he will be in a position to advise the nation on a way forward.”

Abrahams informed Zuma last year that the docket and evidence have been retrieved, and that all witnesses have indicated their availability to testify in the case.

The NPA has indicated that the prosecutions boss intends announcing his decision soon after receiving the recommendation.