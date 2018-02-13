3 EC women face legal action after false kidnapping cases
The women claimed to have been abducted and assaulted in Wells Estate on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested three women on charges of perjury after they allegedly opened false kidnapping cases.
The police's Andre Beetge says when the females contacted police, they told officers a 10-year-old child was still with the kidnappers.
Beetge says after careful questioning, it emerged that the story was in fact fabricated.
“A kidnapping case was opened, and police spent the whole night looking for this child. Following up on information, with the helicopter and dog units, we found that the story was a lie.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
