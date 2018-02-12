WC dam levels drop to 24.9%

The largest dam feeding the metro, the Theewaterskloofdam, is currently 11.7% full.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's dam levels have dropped to 24.9%.

This time last year, dams were at 34.7%.

The province's Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell has reiterated officials continue to manage the water crisis to avoid a situation where Cape Town's water reserves run out.

Day zero has been pushed back to 11 May.

Spokesperson to the MEC, James-Brent Styan said: “We’re seeing roughly a 1% decrease per week in the average level but we remain hopeful that we’re going to get through this period into the expected rainwater season with the continued support of the public and other stakeholders.”