Van Breda trial: Prosecutor takes aim at defence's expert witnesses

Henri Van Breda is accused of murdering his mother, father and brother, and trying to kill his sister.

CAPE TOWN - The van Breda murder trial is on the home straight, with closing arguments being heard in the Western Cape High Court.

State prosecutor Susan Galloway has taken aim at the defence's expert witnesses.

Henri Van Breda is on trial and is accused of murdering his mother, father and brother, and trying to kill his sister.

He maintains his innocence, saying it was a masked intruder who perpetrated the crimes.

Expert witnesses are particularly important in the van Breda trial as much of the case rests on forensic evidence.

Experts are meant to deliver an objective view, and give the court a better sense of the facts that it needs to adjudicate.

But in closing arguments, Galloway took on the defence's expert witnesses, saying they were far from objective and seemed to serve no purpose other than to pick the State's case apart.

She's argued their evidence doesn't conform with the duties of expert witnesses.

She used DNA expert Antonel Olckers as an example, saying Olckers criticised the State's DNA analysis without actually testing any of the blood.

Judge Siraj Desai has pointed out the hallmark of Olckers’ evidence in these cases is to find fault in the State’s case.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)