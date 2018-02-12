Van Breda family knew attacker, prosecutor argues
Prosecutor Susan Galloway claims Henri van Breda intended to kill his younger sister as well.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard that the van Breda family knew their axe-wielding attacker.
The prosecution made the assertion during its closing argument in the trial against Henri van Breda.
He's accused of hacking his parents and older brother to death, and severely wounding his younger sister in their Stellenbosch home in 2015.
Prosecutor Susan Galloway claims van Breda intended to kill his younger sister as well. However, he maintains his innocence, saying it was a masked intruder who perpetrated the crimes.
Galloway argues the Van Bredas must've known the attacker because none of them tried to hide or call for help that night.
She's also questioned why they would cluster in one area, rather than run out to get help or hide.
Galloway says the fact that the accused's teenage sister tried to fight the attacker, as her defines wounds indicate, is another indicator that she may have known the assailant.
The prosecutor argues it's highly unlikely an intruder picked the van Breda house and viciously attacked the family, and then didn't steal anything and left an eyewitness.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
