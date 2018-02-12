Two injured in blast at Sunnyside electrical substation
It's believed the two men had been working on the substation when the explosion happened on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been injured in a blast that led to a fire at a Sunnyside electrical substation on Monday.
It's believed the two men had been working on the substation when the explosion happened.
Paramedics, together doctor who was already at the scene, treated the patients before they were transported to the nearest hospital.
ER24’s Russel Meiring says: “ER24 paramedics arrived on scene shortly after 10 am and found a doctor on site who was treating one of the patients. A second man was found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the two patients and found one sustained serious injuries while the second had escaped with moderate injuries.”
Meiring adds local authorities are investigating the incident.
