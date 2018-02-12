Popular Topics
TMPD calls for calm ahead of anti-Zuma march to Union Buildings

A group claiming to be members of the African National Congress (ANC) will march on the union buildings under the 'Zuma Must Go' banner.

FILE: Public Order Police stand guard at the Union Buildings in anticipation of a march. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Public Order Police stand guard at the Union Buildings in anticipation of a march. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Tshwane Metro Police is calling for calm ahead of an anti-Jacob Zuma march in the capital on Monday.

A group claiming to be members of the African National Congress (ANC) will march on the Union Buildings under the "Zuma Must Go" banner.

The ANC in Gauteng and the South African Communist Party have distanced themselves from the group and its call for a national shutdown.

Protestors are expected to start gathering in Marabastad before moving to the Union Buildings.

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba says that while the march is not legal, officers will monitor the demonstration.

“We should not panic; it should be business as usual around the Tshwane area and we’ll monitor the proceedings.

“We’re going to deploy a number of police officers that might be able to deal with any eventuality. People should go to work and pupils should go to school without fear.”

The ANC says that the call for a march to the Union Buildings in a bid for Zuma’s removal is irresponsible and reckless.

The party has called on its members to ignore the call.

The ANC Gauteng's Motaletale Modiba says the party remains behind the national executive committee to resolve the issue of the removal of Zuma from office.

“We’ve full confidence in the ability of the ANC national executive committee and the national officer barriers to resolve the current leadership issue decisively.”

He says the provincial leadership has now told its regions to verify the membership of those leading the Zuma must go campaign and institute disciplinary measures immediately.

“We call on our members, supporters and society at large not heed to this irresponsible call.”

