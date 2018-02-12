Opposition parties want to dissolve Parliament. Here's their how-to guide

To dissolve Parliament, opposition parties would a need majority vote and if successful, the country would be forced to go to early elections.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have launched a second front in their attempts to remove Jacob Zuma, and this time it has the African National Congress (ANC) as a whole in its sights.

On Monday, they announced plans to have Parliament dissolved. But what does this mean for Zuma and the ANC and how can it be done?

To dissolve Parliament, opposition parties would a need majority vote, which is 50% plus one.

Even if all opposition MPs voted in favour, and it’s not certain they will, they would still need the support of at least 50 ANC Members of Parliament (MPs) to get this through and the ANC is certainly not ready for elections in three months’ time.

Section 50 of the Constitution provides for the National Assembly to be dissolved before the expiry of its term if three years have passed since the last elections and a resolution to this effect is passed by a simple majority of MPs - that is 201 out of the 400 members of the National Assembly. If it succeeds, general elections must be held within 90 days.

Opposition party leaders say whoever becomes the country’s new president must first have a mandate from the country’s citizens.

They’re saying they don’t want to support the ANC’s factional battles in terms of who becomes the country’s next president and they are arguing that South Africans should have a say on this through the ballot box.

Party leaders say they want the house to vote on such a resolution at the same sitting that the motion of no confidence in President Zuma is debated and voted on.

Speaker Baleka Mbete’s been given a deadline of 10 am on Tuesday to agree to bring the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) no-confidence motion forward to this week.

EFF leader Julius Malema says if she does not, the party will go to court.