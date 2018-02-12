Sigcine Mdani gets 18 years in jail for killing Noluvo Swelindawo

Sigcine Mdani was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A Driftsands man will spend the next 18 years in jail for murdering a woman because she was a lesbian.

He was part of a group of men who kidnapped and killed Noluvo Swelindawo in December 2016.

The victim's partner identified Mdani as being one of the men who abducted her girlfriend from her shack.

Swelindawo's dead body was found the next day.

Judge Derek Wille sentenced Mdani to three years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and 15 years for murdering Swelindawo.

He received an additional five years for housebreaking with intent to kidnap and two years for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition

The sentences will run concurrently.

Judge Wille found Mdani's intolerance for the victim's sexual orientation fuelled his desire to harm her.

Activists have welcomed the sentence. The Triangle Project's Sharon Cox says: "That for us is important. It sends a strong message out that these types of decisions will not be tolerated. It's unacceptable to murder someone on the basis of their sexual orientation."

Swelindawo's partner says grateful that her girlfriend's killer has been punished for his actions.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)