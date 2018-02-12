Popular Topics
SABC appoints Phathiswa Magopeni as group executive for news, current affairs

Magopeni, who is currently the business and economics editor and head of terrestrial news services at eNCA, will take on the new post from 1 March.

The SABC has appointed Phathiswa Magopeni as the group executive for news and current affairs. Picture: Twitter/@PhathiswaPM
The SABC has appointed Phathiswa Magopeni as the group executive for news and current affairs. Picture: Twitter/@PhathiswaPM
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Phathiswa Magopeni as the group executive for news and current affairs.

Magopeni, who is currently the business and economics editor and head of terrestrial news services at eNCA, will take on the new post from 1 March.

The public broadcaster says her appointment will further strengthen its position as a credible and reliable news provider.

