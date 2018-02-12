-
SA restaurant in New York to close doors after 19 years
The restaurant had become a place to go to get Mrs Balls Chutney or chakalaka or just to hear a friendly ‘howzit’ for many expats.
NEW YORK - A South African restaurant in New York has closed its doors after 19 years.
The much-loved Madiba restaurant in Brooklyn, which made headlines for banning Donald Trump from eating there when he was running for president, has served its last meal.
Whether it was to watch the World Cup or to mourn the passing of Nelson Mandela, Madiba, named after the late president, became a home away from home for many expats.
A place to go to get Mrs Balls Chutney or chakalaka or just to hear a friendly ‘howzit’.
In recent years, the restaurant has battled to afford its rent in the gentrifying area of Fort Greene in Brooklyn, forcing it to now shut its doors much to the dismay of its loyal patrons.
But owner Mark Henegan has hinted he hopes to open a new venture for South Africans in New York City in the future.
