Prisoners still on the run after escape in Joburg

The suspects were being moved from court back to prison when the van they were travelling in came under fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Five awaiting trial prisoners are still on the run a week after their brazen escape on the Golden Highway, south of Johannesburg.

The gunmen cut the locks on the van and freed the prisoners.

The driver is in a stable condition in hospital after being wounded.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “We have some information we’re working with, but they have not yet been located. No one has been arrested and we continue the search for the suspects.”

Three of the accused are facing charges of murder, while the other two are facing charges of armed robbery.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)