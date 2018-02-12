Pressure increasing on ANC to remove Zuma

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa says that the ANC needs to deal decisively with the Zuma's removal from office.

JOHANNESBURG – Supporters and critics of President Jacob Zuma are expected to face off on Monday in another special national executive committee meeting as the party decides on his fate.

The African National Congress (ANC) is facing pressure from all corners after the party’s alliance partners had given the ANC until Sunday to remove Zuma, warning that the longer he stays in office, the worse it gets for the party.

Opposition parties are also piling on pressure-threatening another motion of no confidence in Zuma.

“The best thing for him is to take it to the NEC. They take a decision or alternatively they should bring the Zuma matter to Parliament.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a slow start to the so-called Zuma Must Go march.

Demonstrators claim they were threatened with firearms in Marabastad on Monday morning and have now moved their meeting point to Burgers Park.

Earlier, organisers had said over 100 buses would be brought into the capital to put pressure on Zuma to leave the Union Buildings but only a small group have arrived this morning.

Spokesperson Hangwi Maumela says: “If Zuma is not recalled today, we’re continuing with our national shutdown and we’re not going to stop. We’re going to occupy the Union Building from tomorrow, we’re not going to move.”

The Tshwane Metro Police are keeping a close eye on the demonstration.