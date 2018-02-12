Pressure increasing on ANC to remove Zuma
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa says that the ANC needs to deal decisively with the Zuma's removal from office.
JOHANNESBURG – Supporters and critics of President Jacob Zuma are expected to face off on Monday in another special national executive committee meeting as the party decides on his fate.
The African National Congress (ANC) is facing pressure from all corners after the party’s alliance partners had given the ANC until Sunday to remove Zuma, warning that the longer he stays in office, the worse it gets for the party.
Opposition parties are also piling on pressure-threatening another motion of no confidence in Zuma.
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa says that the ANC needs to deal decisively with the Zuma's removal from office.
“The best thing for him is to take it to the NEC. They take a decision or alternatively they should bring the Zuma matter to Parliament.”
Meanwhile, it’s been a slow start to the so-called Zuma Must Go march.
Demonstrators claim they were threatened with firearms in Marabastad on Monday morning and have now moved their meeting point to Burgers Park.
Earlier, organisers had said over 100 buses would be brought into the capital to put pressure on Zuma to leave the Union Buildings but only a small group have arrived this morning.
Spokesperson Hangwi Maumela says: “If Zuma is not recalled today, we’re continuing with our national shutdown and we’re not going to stop. We’re going to occupy the Union Building from tomorrow, we’re not going to move.”
The Tshwane Metro Police are keeping a close eye on the demonstration.
More in Politics
-
Nkandla residents 'saddened' at prospect of Zuma being removed
-
South Africans await ANC NEC’s decision on Zuma removal
-
Opposition demands dissolution of Parliament and early elections
-
'ANC processes sufficient to ensure Zuma’s smooth exit'
-
Maimane: Time for fresh leadership in City of CT
-
[ANALYSIS] Cometh Zuma’s day of reckoning?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.