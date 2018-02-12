Over 300 people displaced after shack fire in Hout Bay

The blaze in Mandela Park broke out during the night and has been contained.

CAPE TOWN - More than 300 people have lost their homes in a fire at an informal settlement in Hout Bay.

The blaze in Mandela Park broke out during the night and has been contained.

The cause has not yet been determined.

About 95 homes were destroyed when a fire ripped through a section of the Hout Bay informal settlement during the night.

A firefighter was the only person injured, but it was not because of the fire.

He was assaulted by a community member.

Fire and Rescue’s Theo Layne says there's no apparent reason for the assault.

Authorities are probing the cause and mop-up operations are underway.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)