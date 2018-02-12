Over 300 people displaced after shack fire in Hout Bay
The blaze in Mandela Park broke out during the night and has been contained.
CAPE TOWN - More than 300 people have lost their homes in a fire at an informal settlement in Hout Bay.
The cause has not yet been determined.
About 95 homes were destroyed when a fire ripped through a section of the Hout Bay informal settlement during the night.
A firefighter was the only person injured, but it was not because of the fire.
He was assaulted by a community member.
Fire and Rescue’s Theo Layne says there's no apparent reason for the assault.
Authorities are probing the cause and mop-up operations are underway.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
