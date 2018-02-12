Opposition parties set to meet over no confidence motion to oust Zuma

Their meeting is set to begin at 2pm, when the African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee is also due to start its special meeting in Pretoria.

CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties are set to meet at Parliament on Monday afternoon to discuss the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma and a plan for countrywide mass action to support it.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last week asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to reschedule its motion of no confidence in Zuma for Tuesday instead of 22 February.

It’s unclear as yet whether or not Mbete has agreed to or rejected the EFF’s request for its motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be debated and voted on tomorrow.

Opposition parties meanwhile want to pile the pressure on the ANC and will be meeting this afternoon to discuss their plans.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: “There are several issues relating to the removal of Zuma, including mass mobilisation, that will form part of the discussions, amongst other things.”

The leader of the African People’s Convention, Themba Godi, has meanwhile indicated that he will not be attending today’s meeting.