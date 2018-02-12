Opposition parties set to meet over no confidence motion to oust Zuma

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Opposition parties set to meet over no confidence motion to oust Zuma

Their meeting is set to begin at 2pm, when the African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee is also due to start its special meeting in Pretoria.

Opposition parties met on Friday 2 February 2018 to discuss their bid to have President Jacob Zuma removed. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
Opposition parties met on Friday 2 February 2018 to discuss their bid to have President Jacob Zuma removed. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties are set to meet at Parliament on Monday afternoon to discuss the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma and a plan for countrywide mass action to support it.

Their meeting is set to begin at 2pm, when the African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee is also due to start its special meeting in Pretoria.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) last week asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to reschedule its motion of no confidence in Zuma for Tuesday instead of 22 February.

It’s unclear as yet whether or not Mbete has agreed to or rejected the EFF’s request for its motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be debated and voted on tomorrow.

Opposition parties meanwhile want to pile the pressure on the ANC and will be meeting this afternoon to discuss their plans.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: “There are several issues relating to the removal of Zuma, including mass mobilisation, that will form part of the discussions, amongst other things.”

The leader of the African People’s Convention, Themba Godi, has meanwhile indicated that he will not be attending today’s meeting.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA