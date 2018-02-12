Operations restored to Woodstock train station after vandalism
This comes after long delays were experienced as a result of vandalism to cabling and signalling equipment overnight.
CAPE TOWN - Railway operations at Woodstock train station have been restored on Monday.
Services on the railway service's central line have been suspended for the past five weeks.
Officials are unable to say when operations there will be restored.
Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said: “The anticipated service to and from this afternoon is expected to be stable. There will still be residual delays as we are entering peak. We ask anyone with any information to please report suspicious activity or crimes so that we can put a stop to vandalism.”
