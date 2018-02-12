NWU working with police to identify men following 'racial' attack on top runner
Thabang Mosiako and his friend Rantso Mokopane were severely beaten by a group of white men over a week ago.
JOHANNESBURG – The North West University is now working closely with the police to identify a group of young men who allegedly assaulted a top South African athlete and a Potchefstroom student during an apparent racially motivated attack.
Thabang Mosiako and his friend Rantso Mokopane were severely beaten by a group of white men over a week ago.
The Star newspaper is reporting the attack occurred after Mokopane called out the men for swearing at a cashier.
The university's Louis Jacobs says that action will be taken if the group of white men are found to be students.
“Should any of our students be involved, it is condemned in the strongest possible terms. We do not allow any form of racism, of discrimination and of whatever nature and it will be dealt with in the strongest possible terms.”
The police's Adele MyBurgh says that investigators are probing a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.
“Police were called to the scene and they found this person who was assaulted quite badly and the ambulance services immediately took him to hospital.”
