Nkandla residents 'saddened' at prospect of Zuma being removed
The residents have expressed sadness at the prospects of Jacob Zuma stepping down, particularly because he is being asked to leave before his term has officially come to an end.
DURBAN - In President Jacob Zuma’s hometown of Nkandla, residents say the African National Congress (ANC) has not fully explained why it wants Zuma to leave office before his term ends.
The residents have spoken to Eyewitness News and expressed sadness at the prospects of Zuma stepping down, particularly because he is being asked to leave before his term has officially come to an end.
Some of the residents were a bit sketchy about how they feel about the Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC, saying they will continue to vote for the party but this will be with heavy hearts if the ANC removes Zuma in the way that it plans to.
They have expressed their sadness at what they have described as the undignified manner in which the party has managed this process, adding that the public has been bombarded with negative news around the president.
One resident, who lives a few kilometres away from the president’s home, says she doesn’t understand the ANC’s rush to have Zuma gone.
“Our hearts are very sore because we’re not getting the reason for him being removed. In fact, they’re removing him before his term has even ended. It would be better if that moment had arrived.”
The residents have spoken to speak highly of President Zuma, saying he has done a lot to uplift the community of Nkandla during his time in office.
#ZumaExit Some residents living in #Nkandla say the ANC has not adequately explained why it wants to remove President Jacob Zuma before his term ends. They’re questioning why they can’t allow him to finish his term and leave with dignity . ZN pic.twitter.com/utDLIaJkpr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2018
