Mkhwebane ordered to appear before Parly committee over Estina report
Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says allegations that she has suppressed information tarnishes the image of her office.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Justice Committee wants Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to explain her Estina Dairy farm report.
It adds it's concerned over recent public statements that she's made.
She's been ordered to appear before the committee on Wednesday.
Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says allegations that she has suppressed information tarnishes the image of her office.
The Public Protector's report on corruption at the Estina dairy farm, has been slammed by the opposition as a whitewash and a cover-up.
It's only fingered the Free State Department of Agriculture of maladministration.
Chairperson of Parliament's Justice Committee Mathole Motshekga says Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remarks about her probe must be explained.
“We are concerned that she did not get full cooperation from some government officials that she was interviewing.”
Last year, the committee declined to investigate allegations of impropriety against Mkhwebane, after the Democratic Alliance complained that she was not fit to hold office.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
SABC appoints Phathiswa Magopeni as group executive for news, current affairs
-
WC dam levels drop to 24.9%
-
Nkandla residents 'saddened' at prospect of Zuma being removed
-
Operations restored to Woodstock train station after vandalism
-
Van Breda family knew attacker, prosecutor argues
-
Over 300 people displaced after shack fire in Hout Bay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.