Mkhwebane ordered to appear before Parly committee over Estina report

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says allegations that she has suppressed information tarnishes the image of her office.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a press briefing. Picture: EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Justice Committee wants Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to explain her Estina Dairy farm report.

It adds it's concerned over recent public statements that she's made.

She's been ordered to appear before the committee on Wednesday.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says allegations that she has suppressed information tarnishes the image of her office.

The Public Protector's report on corruption at the Estina dairy farm, has been slammed by the opposition as a whitewash and a cover-up.

It's only fingered the Free State Department of Agriculture of maladministration.

Chairperson of Parliament's Justice Committee Mathole Motshekga says Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remarks about her probe must be explained.

“We are concerned that she did not get full cooperation from some government officials that she was interviewing.”

Last year, the committee declined to investigate allegations of impropriety against Mkhwebane, after the Democratic Alliance complained that she was not fit to hold office.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

