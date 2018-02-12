Mkhwebane 'disturbed' by media statements over summoning to Parliament
In a statement, the portfolio committee on justice announced its summoning Busisiwe Mkhwebane to appear before its members in Parliament this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane says she's deeply disturbed by media statements about her being summoned by the Parliament portfolio committee on justice and correctional services.
In a statement, the committee announced its summoning Mkhwebane to appear before its members in Parliament this week about recent troubling statements she had made in public.
It expressed further concern that the Public Protector had suppressed evidence which implicated Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
Mkhwebane says it's concerning that the committee only sent her official correspondence about being summoned on Monday after the statement was released.
PP @AdvBMkhwebane on recent media statements by the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services pic.twitter.com/HaFRc4KUEE— Public Protector SA (@PublicProtector) February 12, 2018
